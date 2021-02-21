United Airlines Flight Suffers Engine Failure

A United Airlines flight headed to Honolulu, Hawaii had to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after suffering an engine failure Saturday.

Debris from Flight 328 was found scattered across neighborhoods outside of Denver, miles away from the site where the engine had failed.

The FAA issued a statement Saturday, saying that the Boeing Triple-7 aircraft suffered the engine failure just moments after taking off.

The plane was carrying 231 passengers and ten crew members. No one was injured on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the cause of the engine failure is under investigation.