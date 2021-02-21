CranHill Ranch Breaks Ground On New Ministry Center

The crew at CranHill Ranch was able to start taking the next steps in a project they say will help their campers make memories for years to come.

On Sunday, they held a groundbreaking to commemorate the start of construction for their new Multi-Use Ministry Center.

President of CranHill, Scott Barger, says, “It’s a great space to be able to do indoor stuff like basketball or even just have big meetings, sponsor big events that happen here in town, and of course things for summer camp that we do for kids.”

He says this project has been years in the making and that they needed the space to expand their operations.

“Over the last five to ten years we decided we needed some more buildings and we needed to have this facility to be able to do more activities, more ministry, more things for the community,” said Barger.

CranHill says they want it to be a space where families can come to enjoy each other’s company.

Advancement director at CranHill Ranch, Chris Vallete says, “I think it’s about people wanting to get the family out of the house and have a place to go spend some time together.“

On Sunday, they had over 1,300 people come out to visit the grounds.

Vallete says, “We’re excited to see those numbers, people coming out and spending time together. It’s just a big deal for us.”

They says it wouldn’t be possible without those that support the camp.

Barger says, “A lot of volunteers actually helping to put it together and even sub contractors are coming to the table and helping us financially to put this building up. So it’s been a lot of different pieces to come together to make it happen.”

CranHill says that they expect construction to be done towards the end of August and hope that they can hold a dedication for the building during Labor Day weekend.