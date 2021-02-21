Montcalm Co. Barricaded Man in Barn Dies, MSP Investigates
Michigan State Police are currently on the scene of an incident in Montcalm County.
In a posting by the Montcalm County Central Dispatch, people are to avoid Wyman Road, North of M-46 at this time.
Additionally, a tweet from Michigan State Police says updates will be provided on Twitter.
Update (8:30 PM):
Michigan State Police say at approximately 4:32 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a man with a gun.
They say upon arrival, the suspect fired at troopers, who returned fire.
The man barricaded himself in a nearby barn, and troopers are currently on the scene.
Police say that there is no threat to the public at this time.
Update (9:05 PM):
Michigan State Police tweeted an updated location for this incident.
They say the incident is in the 9700 block of North Wyman near Edgar Road.
Update (9:17 PM):
Michigan State Police say the suspect has died.
They say the cause of the suspect’s death is unknown at this time.
The investigation into this incident is on-going.