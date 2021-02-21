Montcalm Co. Barricaded Man in Barn Dies, MSP Investigates

Michigan State Police are currently on the scene of an incident in Montcalm County.

In a posting by the Montcalm County Central Dispatch, people are to avoid Wyman Road, North of M-46 at this time.

Additionally, a tweet from Michigan State Police says updates will be provided on Twitter.

Stay with 9&10 News as we work to bring you more information.

Update (8:30 PM):

Michigan State Police say at approximately 4:32 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a man with a gun.

They say upon arrival, the suspect fired at troopers, who returned fire.

The man barricaded himself in a nearby barn, and troopers are currently on the scene.

Police say that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Update (9:05 PM):

Michigan State Police tweeted an updated location for this incident.

They say the incident is in the 9700 block of North Wyman near Edgar Road.

Update (9:17 PM):

Michigan State Police say the suspect has died.

They say the cause of the suspect’s death is unknown at this time.

The investigation into this incident is on-going.