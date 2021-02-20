Nittolo’s Pizza Has Grand Opening in Lake Leelanau

Eric Nittolo has lived in Northern Michigan for much of his life.

Now, he’s setting out to open his own restaurant in Lake Leelanau, Nittolo’s Pizza, to celebrate good company and good food.

“My son Dominic is spear heading it and my whole family is just going to be involved in the summer,” said Nittolo

He says for their grand opening on Saturday, they had over 120 preorders and people calling to make reservations as far out as July.

“It’s surreal is the only thing I can say. It’s unbelievable just the way things are going. The amount of preorders and I’ve got to tell you coming to Lake Leelanau is impressive. The way people have wrapped their arms around this is absolutely fantastic,” said Nittolo.

Their open concept allows guest to watch as their pizzas are being made.

“We don’t cheat. Everything is very high end. My dough is very unique. The sauce is special. Being a third generation Italian I hold my roots. It means a lot to me,” said Nittolo.

Nittolo’s Pizza isn’t the only plan on their agenda.

“We are opening another restaurant inside of this building. So one dining room is the pizza and the other dining room is Nittolo’s Seafood and Social,” said Nittolo.

They also want to support local Michigan businesses.

“We’re calling it local supporting local because we’re local. Once we have our beer license and our liquor license in a couple weeks, we’re buying nothing but local,” said Nittolo.

Nittolo’s plans to open their second restaurant inside of their current location starting in April.