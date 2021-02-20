Michigan Health Officials Report 635 Coronavirus Cases, 63 Additional Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting 635 new cases of the coronavirus, and 63 additional deaths.

However, the MDHHS says 57 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 579,919 total confirmed coronavirus cases, and 15,359 total confirmed covid-related deaths.

As of Thursday, Michigan has administered 1,787,509 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

And as of Friday, 529,080 Michiganders have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

