Man Killed In Newaygo County Crash

Michigan State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Newaygo County.

The crash occurred on M-37 south of 120th Avenue in Ashland Township before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say a Chevy Silverado was headed North, crossed the center lane and hit a Toyota pickup truck head on.

A Ford pickup truck was not able to stop and crashed into the first two vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

Deputies say no one inside the Ford pickup truck was injured in the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.