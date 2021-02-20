Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order To Ensure Adequate Propane Distribution

Governor Whitmer is declaring a state of energy emergency to make sure propane continues to be delivered as the U.S. continues to experience freezing temperatures.

The order suspends all restrictions on commercial driver hours, and allows for the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses.

“With a cold wave gripping the country, our top priority right now is ensuring that Michigan families and businesses have the home heating fuel we need to stay warm,” said Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer states that she is confident Michigan has the energy supply needed, but is taking precautions following what has occurred in Texas.

“All of Michigan’s neighboring states, and the majority of states in the nation, are under some form of federal or state energy emergency declaration,” said Governor Whitmer. “With today’s orders, Michigan will allow expanded flexibility for driver’s to ensure the supply of home heating fuel can be delivered across the state without delay or interruption.”

In response to Governor Whitmer’s order, Representative Jack O’ Malley states, “We need to deal with hard times like we’re seeing now and then we need to learn from them.”

Representative O’Malley continued, “Michigan deserves that their government protects the affordable and reliable delivery of heat fuel to their homes, not a government that gambles with it.”

The order is currently in effect through Sunday, Feb. 28th.