Fedex Makes Saturday Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries To Sites Able To Receive Shipments

Fedex delivered coronavirus vaccines to vaccination sites in the United States that are able to receive shipments Saturday.

Due to the weather, carriers have been unable to complete deliveries.

Fedex says due to weather disruptions, they’re leaning on other hubs to get vaccine shipments out.

This includes their second largest hub in Indianapolis as well as regional hubs to deliver vaccine doses “to as many destinations as possible.”

Shipment delays have resulted in a number of vaccination sites closing across the United States, forcing many people to reschedule appointments.