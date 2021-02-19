US Formally Rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The U.S. is officially part of the 2015 Paris climate accord again after the Trump administration announced intentions to withdraw from it in 2019.

President Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office reversing that withdrawal. Friday is when America’s return became official.

The Paris Agreement between nations is a legally-binding treaty that sets goals for nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Former United Nations climate chief Christiana Figueres says the U.S. withdrawing in the Trump administration, then rejoining in the Biden administration, sends a direct message to other nations.

“From a political symbolism perspective, whether it’s 100 days or four years, it’s basically the same thing,” Figueres said. “It’s not about how many days. It’s the political symbolism that the largest economy refuses to see the opportunity of addressing climate change.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “We hope they will translate into a very meaningful reduction of emissions and they will be an example for other countries to follow.”

But the response to President Biden’s move wasn’t all positive.

The top Republican on the Senate energy panel, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, posted a tweet saying, “Returning to the Paris climate agreement will raise Americans’ energy costs and won’t solve climate change. The Biden administration will set unworkable targets for the United States while China and Russia can continue with business as usual.″