Try Unique, Creative Flavors with Brian’s Ice Cream Experience Pint of the Month Club
Brian’s Ice Cream Experience in Charlevoix is known for their unique and sometimes wacky flavors.
From morel mushroom to chocolate habanero, their flavors are quite special. Now they have a new program to explore even more flavors.
In January, they launched their pint of the month club.
Benefits include:
- A Pint Per Month
- Complimentary Birthday Pint
- BICE T-Shirt
- Buy 1, Get 1 Free with their 5oz this Summer Season
- Sprinkled in Perks throughout the Summer Season
To learn more about Brian’s Ice Cream Experience’s Pint of the Month club, click here.