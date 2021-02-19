Snowman Fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

A fundraiser is ongoing to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 2021 Frosty for St. Jude Children’s Hospital is using the creative approach of building a giant Frosty the Snowman.

It’s all happening in Mount Pleasant and organizers are trying to reach a 25 foot Frosty. Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the children’s hospital to support St. Jude’s lifesaving missing of finding cures for kids battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Chrysler Dodge, Jeep Ram of Mount Pleasant is sponsoring the event.

For details on making a donation and how you can contribute to this worthwhile cause click here for the Snowman Fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Facebook event information.