Sanford Strong Facebook Group Helps People in Texas

When the Edenville Dam failed last year, people from all over the country came to help in the recovery efforts. Now, people in Gladwin and Midland Counties are giving a helping hand to those in Texas.

The Sanford Strong Facebook group is currently collecting food, water and monetary donations to send to people in Texas who are dealing with the cold temperatures and power outages.

Emily Ricards, a founding member of the Sanford Strong movement, says although the recovery efforts are nowhere near over in Midland and Gladwin county, people are still finding ways to help communities across the country.

“When we saw that response across the country and people who were just willing to help us, it’s changed a lot of our hearts and minds and realize that there’s more that we can do to help people on daily basis,” says Ricards.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the donations are being sent to local and national organizations on the ground in Texas.