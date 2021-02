President Biden Visits Michigan Today After Trip Was Delayed

President Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan today after his trip was delayed by winter weather.

He will tour the Pfizer manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo, which produces the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Rep. Fred Upton says the president will be impressed by the workers and the job they’re doing.

