Police Dog Nico Retires From The Leelanau Co. Sheriff’s Office

A police dog in Leelanau County is retiring from duty after dedicating eight years of his life to the force.

K-9 Deputy Nico is working his last shift Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Nico will be living out his retirement years with his handler, Corporal Greg Hornkohl, and his family.

The department is picking up a new dog on March 5, and says “we wish Nico and Greg the best.”

