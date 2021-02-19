Petoskey Man Gets Prison Time for Boyne Home Invasion

A man learned his punishment on Friday in Charlevoix County after he admitted to stealing guns from a home.

The Charlevoix County prosecutor says a judge sentenced Ryan Bobzien to 7 to 15 years in prison for home invasion.

Last October, Bobzien pleaded guilty to going into a Boyne Valley Township home and stealing two guns and ammunition.

This sentence is on top of a 13 to 20 year prison sentence in Emmet County.

That’s where Bobzien was convicted of home invasion and assault with a dangerous weapon.