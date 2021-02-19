Ohio Man Charged for Illegally Climbing Mackinac Bridge

Michigan State Police have arrested a man they say posted photos of himself on social media climbing the Mackinac Bridge last fall.

Isaac Wright of Cincinnati is charged with felony trespassing for the incident that took place back on Nov. 5, 2020.

Police says the investigation began when photos taken from the top of the bridge surfaced online.

Troopers realized that several other police agencies were looking for Wright for similar crimes.

Detectives in several states worked together to arrest Wright in Arizona.

He was extradited to Ohio before being virtually arraigned on the Michigan charge.