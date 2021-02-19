Oasis Polar Dip Goes Virtual for 2021

Join in the Oasis Polar Dip: it’s virtual in 2021!

Be safe, have fun, and get cold, all in support of Wexford and Missaukee County families. The funds raised are essential for the Oasis Family Resource Center’s work in ending sexual and domestic violence in our area.

You can participate in whatever creative and cold activity you choose; just don’t miss your chance to participate between February 14th and 28th, 2021.

To learn more about the Oasis Polar Dip, click here.