Northern Michigan Farms Closely Watching Biden Immigration Legislation

President Biden and Congressional Democrats have started to move forward on massive immigration reform legislation.

The package of bills would provide a path toward citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

And farmers who rely on migrant labor are watching the developments closely.

They may be snow covered now, but these fields and trees will soon show signs of what farmers hope is a bountiful harvest, and migrant labor will play a key role in picking that harvest.

“The biggest challenge is getting enough of it. We went from 100 percent migrant workers at one time, back to 15 years ago we started seeing worker shortages for one reason or another and as a result we turned more to the H2A program, the foreign guest worker program,” said John Bakker, Executive Director of the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board.

He says many farmers just want consistency when it comes to rules and regulations surrounding migrant labor.

“These workers are coming from outside the country, they have a special visa, very onerous paperwork, most of it’s too much for a farmer to do on their own so they hire a third party to take care of that. It’s a very costly program and what you need to understand is that these workers are only allowed to come if we cannot find domestic workers to take those jobs,” said Bakker.

And it’s not clear yet what if any parts of immigration reform will make it through congress and could ultimately have an impact on northern Michigan farms.

“The big thing that would help is for laws instead of executive orders, because what we see with executive orders is one administration does one thing, four years later perhaps it’s completely reversed and that’s a horrible way to run a business with all of that uncertain about your work force,” said Bakker.