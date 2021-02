Northbound US-131 Closed Near 20 Mile Road for Crash

A crash on US-131 closed part of the freeway in Osceola County Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the northbound lane of US-131 was closed near exit 168 and 20 Mile Road.

All lanes were reopened by 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Details on the crash are limited. 9&10 News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.