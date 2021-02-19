Michigan Lawmakers Gather for Annual Snowmobile Ride

Lawmakers from across the state came to northern Michigan Friday for their yearly snowmobile ride.

The event is put on by the Michigan Snowmobile & ORV Association.

It’s aimed at highlighting the importance of snowmobile and ORV recreation in the state.

State Senator Curt VanderWall from Ludington participated in today’s ride.

He hoped to also highlight the struggles bars and restaurants near snowmobile trails have faced this winter due to restrictions on indoor dining.

“This is exactly what we’re going to snow today restaurants that could be economically booming right now are struggling at 25 percent, our numbers continue to drop, the data shows that we should be open, ultimately we gotta get our businesses open, they make a huge impact to our economy,” said VanderWall.

Lawmakers rode to Bristol and Mesick before returning to Boon.