A judge in Charlevoix County sentenced a Mancelona man to 5 to 20 years in prison Friday morning.

Police say Johnny Rossman broke into the Mt. McSauba Ski Lodge and stole an ATV, computers, and cash.

The same day he also broke into an AmericInn hotel stealing money from the laundry room.

Rossman was convicted of two counts of breaking and entering and one count of larceny.

He was also ordered to pay about $18,000 in restitution.