Man Allowed to Withdraw Plea in 2019 Deputy Involved Shooting in Lake County

A man charged in a deputy involved shooting in Lake County in July 2019 has been allowed to withdraw his plea deal.

Randy Smith was charged after Lake County deputies say Smith and another man shot at them in July 2019.

Smith pleaded guilty to firearms charges last year, but appealed that plea to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Court documents show the court ruled Smith’s statements during the plea process did not establish grounds for a guilty plea.

The court of appeals ruled Smith can withdraw his plea and sent his case back to the circuit court in Lake County.