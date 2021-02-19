Leelanau Co. Sheriff’s Office Pins Three Newly Promoted Sergeants

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department gained three more sergeants on Friday.

Newly promoted Sergeants Greg Hornkohl, Andy Bosscher, and Chris Bailey were pinned in front of their family members.

Each of them comes from a family of law enforcement.

Hornkohl’s father is a former police chief in Manistee, Bosscher’s father is a former sheriff of Missaukee County, and Bailey’s dad is a retired Michigan state police trooper.

“What an excellent, excellent time to be here. I’ve worked for Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office for the last 15 years and recently I have had a chance to put in and be promoted to Sergeant. It’s just a great time for my wife, my kids and I here in my career,” said Sgt. Andy Bosscher.

“It is a special feeling of being able to kind of follow in my father’s footsteps and also have him be here, be present for today’s ceremony,” said Sgt. Chris Bailey.

Each of them says they’re excited to get started and are thankful for this opportunity.