Grand Traverse County Board Votes Down Resolution to Recognize U.S. Rep.

On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Board voted against a resolution to recognize the service of U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman.

Jack Bergman is a Republican congressman who started his third term this past November.

The seven member board was split 3-3 on the resolution, with one commissioner abstaining.

Five Republicans and two Democrats make up the board. Both Democrats and one Republican voted against the resolution.

The measure was introduced by Republican vice chair of the board, Ron Clous.

Clous made news recently when he showed a rifle at an online meeting about a far-right extremist group. A vote to censure Clous for his actions failed with a split vote as well.