Gladwin Co Emergency Manager Warns to Stay off Ice While Crews Lower Tobacco River Spillway

'It’s going to be a whole new ballgame and we want everyone to be safe'

Starting next week, crews will be lowering the Tobacco Side of the Edenville Dam.

The plan is lower the Tobacco River Spillway by more than 20 feet, to restore the natural flow of the water downstream and relieve pressure on the Edenville Dam.

Water levels behind the dam are expected to drop about 12 feet over the course of two weeks, creating dangerous conditions on the ice.

The Gladwin County Emergency Manager Robert North says people should stay off of the ice between Dale Road and the remaining portion of the Edenville Dam west of M-30.

“Once we start this it’ll be extremely, potentially fatal if you’re out there during this process. There could be a void between where the ice stays and where water again stops. It’s just going to be extremely dangerous, there’s just no time to be out there,” says North.

Work is expected to begin on the Tobacco River Spillway next Wednesday. Again, people should stay off of the ice during that time.