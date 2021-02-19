Gladwin Area Friends of the Theater Looks to Rebuild After Historic Flood

In the last ten years, the Community Center in Gladwin has flooded three times. Now a non-profit theater group who leases the building says it’s time to pack up and move.

“The limitations in this kind of building were extreme,” says Alan Howley, president of the Gladwin Area Friends of the Theater.

The Gladwin Area Friends of the Theater have performed in the community center for more than 30 years… But in the last ten years, they’ve experienced three floods.

“We had to move all of our props, everything out of the costume rooms, so on and so forth, so that the company could come in and run their machines to dry things,” says Howley.

However, Howley says last year’s flood was the last straw. Three feet of water flooded the theater, making the building unsalvageable.

“And that’s just too expensive for a town this size, considering how often it’s been happening,” says Howley.

Performer Emily Olsen says it was hard losing the place she calls home to a historic flood, amid a global pandemic.

“That sense of loss and there’s been so much of that already, but adding that extra level has been painful, it’s been discouraging,” says Olsen.

Now the theater group is planning to rebuild in a safer location across town. They’re currently working to raise $2.2 million for a new theater.

Howley says, “For me personally, looking forward to having an actual theater and being able to do so many more things in regard to true theatrical experiences.”

Allowing Olsen to get back on the stage and create new memories with the people she loves.

“It’s kind of become my family, it’s become the way that I really build a life for myself outside of work and it’s so important in that way, and it’s such a source of joy,” says Olsen.

For more information about GAFT and its “Building Our Future” Campaign please visit gladwinareafriendsofthetheatre.org