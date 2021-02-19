East Jordan Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers
A judge also sentenced an East Jordan man for resisting and obstructing police.
John Sutherland will spend a year and a half to four years behind bars.
He pleaded guilty to the crimes, last month.
According to court documents, Sutherland resisted arrest in a McDonald’s parking lot in Boyne City.
The prosecutor says during the struggle a gun came out of a state trooper’s waistband.
They found the gun underneath Sutherland when they got him off the ground.