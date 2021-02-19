DNR Reminds Anglers of Ice Shanty Removal Dates

The Michigan DNR is reminding anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching.

Ice shanties on Lake St. Clair, located northeast of Detroit, must be removed before sunset Sunday, Feb. 21.

Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Monday, March 15. Those counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.

Ice shanties in the remaining counties of the Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Monday, March 1.

On Michigan-Wisconsin boundary waters, ice shanties must be removed by midnight Monday, March 15.

All other bodies of water in the Upper Peninsula must have ice shanties removed by midnight Wednesday, March 31.

Daily use of ice shanties is permitted anywhere in Michigan if ice conditions permit and if the shanties are removed from the ice at the end of each day.