Crash Closes Northbound US-131 Near 20 Mile Road

A crash on US-131 closed part of the freeway in Osceola County Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the northbound lane of US-131 was closed near exit 168 and 20 Mile Road for approximately two hours following a rollover accident in Burdell Township.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Mecosta County and two passengers sustained injuries with one being ejected and trapped. Two critically injured were transported/flown by Aero Med. Two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The investigation determined the driver lost control of his 2005 GMC pickup after passing an MDOT plow truck, the pickup slide off the roadway into the ditch causing the vehicle to rollover several times coming to rest on its top. Speed is considered to be the cause of this incident.

All lanes were reopened by 9:45 a.m. Friday.