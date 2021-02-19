40,000 Michiganders Apply for Michigan Reconnect Program

More than 40,000 Michiganders have applied to take advantage of the Michigan Reconnect Program.

The program was announced two weeks ago and is a bipartisan initiative to ensure 60% of Michiganders have a college degree by 2030.

The program offers scholarships and free tuition if you attend an in-district community college.

To be eligible, you must be 25 years old, have lived in Michigan for at least one year, have a high school diploma and have not completed a college degree.

Northern Michigan lawmakers will meet virtually on Monday to discuss the regional impact of the Reconnect Program.

