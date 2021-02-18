TVC to Offer Non-Stop Flights to Boston

Cherry Capital Airport will soon offer non-stop flights to Boston.

American Airlines will offer non-stop flights to Boston Logan International Airport beginning Saturday, June 5. The flights will be offered Thursday through Sunday.

The new service is on an Embraer E175s that seats 76 passengers.

“With this alliance American Airlines is offering another great opportunity to travel east by adding yet another route, Boston (BOS) to our lineup. Like the previous announcement adding non-stop service to and from Philadelphia, this additional Boston service is a great sign for industry as flying continues to be the safest way to travel,” said TVC Airport Director Kevin Klein in a statement.

In addition to the new Boston route, American Airlines announced its LaGuardia non-stop service to and from TVC will now be offered daily beginning Thursday, June 3.