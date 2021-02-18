Treetops Thursday: Dog Sledding

From fat tire biking to snowshoeing, Treetops Resort in Gaylord has a lot more to offer than just their ski hill.

One of their most popular winter activities is dog sledding.

They bring in Iditarod pro Liza Dietzen and her remarkable team of dogs. They say its a unique way to experience the power of these incredible pups! Treetops says weekends sell out fast, so you’ll want to book your dog sled experience sooner rather than later.

Upcoming weekends include:

February 27 9:30am – 4:30pm

February 28 9:30am – 1:00pm



To learn more about dog sledding at Treetops Resort, click here.