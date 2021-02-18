Special Olympics Michigan Adjusts Polar Plunge Fundraiser During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Special Olympics Michigan to make some changes to their fundraising efforts this year, including the popular Polar Plunge.

2020 was the most successful year ever for the plunge, raising more than one point three million dollars.

But with limits on outdoor gatherings, the plunge had to go virtual for 2021.

The goal is to raise a half million dollars from the virtual plunges.

Special Olympics Michigan says they’re about $100,000 away from reaching that mark.

“If we get that half million dollars, that will be really crucial for us to be able to move forward and make sure that we’re planning for events, such as our state summer games and other events to make sure that we can have those taking place here in the central, and northern Michigan areas, and all over the state,” said Aaron Mills with Special Olympics Michigan.

Special Olympics Michigan is hosting their first in-person events in almost a year this weekend.