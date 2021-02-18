Sno-Drift Rally in Atlanta Says No Spectators this Year, Local Businesses React

The Sno-drift Rally usually brings a lot of customers from across the country and overseas to local businesses in Atlanta Michigan. However, with no spectators allowed this year, some business owners are concerned they won’t see the same amount as previous years.

“It kind of stinks. We’ve lost the Elk Fest this last year and now the Sno-drift. Who knows what else we’re going to lose,” said Owner of The Michigan Store, George Haas. “Usually the spectators start coming in yesterday and today, and I haven’t seen anybody in town. It’s kind of a ghost town right now.”

Lucky D’s Smokehouse and Grille says they’re already hurting from the current restaurant restrictions, and the fact that there won’t be as many people visiting Atlanta this year just makes it worse. “I believe in keeping my community safe because we do have a lot of elderly and small children here, but I also think that it should be a public option,” said Michelle Cunningham. “If you feel like your safe you should be allowed out in the community. If you don’t feel safe then by all means please stay home.”

Despite the lack of spectators this year, hotels are still booked, and Briley Township Clerk Phil LaMore still expects people to show up. “The race is the race,” he said. “Irrespective of how many people you got coming in here, it’s still a lot of fun and that’s why people are going to show up even though it says no spectators.”

The Sno-drift Rally will take place this Saturday.