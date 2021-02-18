Representative Moolenaar Discusses Boost Act at Mid Michigan College

Congressman John Moolenaar visited Mid Michigan College in Harrison Thursday morning to discuss new broadband legislation.

Representative Moolenaar plans to introduce the Boost Act to Congress next week.

The Boost Act would create a refundable tax credit of up to $300 for homeowners to purchase mobile hotspots or to boost their current device to increase speed.

The legislation would cover areas not already covered by other federal broadband programs.

Tonight on 9&10 News at 5 and 6, we’ll have more from Congressman Moolenaar on how the Boost Act would help families in rural central and northern Michigan who do not have access to reliable internet.