Registered Dietician, Shanthi Appelö Talks about Supporting Loved Ones with Healthy Decisions

February is the month of love and being supportive of loved ones when they take on healthy decisions is huge.

Holding each other accountable for eating healthy and exercise is smart but doing it in a loving way is key.

Registered dietician, Shanthi Appelö with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan breaks down some simple ways to hold each other accountable without creating pressure or tension with loved ones.

To see the tips and recommendations click on the video link above.

For a direct link to Shanthi Appelö and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s: A Healthier Michigan click here.