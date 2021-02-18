President Biden Backs Study Exploring Reparations to Black Americans

President Biden is backing an effort to study giving reparations to Black Americans.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed the issue amid the stark racial disparities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A House commission heard testimony on legislation that would create a commission to examine the effects of slavery in the U.S. along with government policies that hampered former slaves and their descendants.

The commission would recommend ways to educate the American public of its findings and suggest appropriate remedies, which could include financial payments from the government to compensate descendants of slaves.