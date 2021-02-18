Native Michiganders Hold on Through Historic Texas Storm

Texas is still struggling along as they dig out after this week’s storm and fight through power outages.

Even if you grew up in these conditions, adapting is hard.

“No heat, no water, no power and that gets real, really fast,” said Jeremiah Chambers, a Gaylord native now live in Katy, TX.

The storm that is still roaring through Texas and other southern states may not look much different than any Northern Michigan run-of-the-mill storm.

That’s the difference between those who are ready and who are not.

“I didn’t see not one single salt truck, a sand truck, a snow plow,” said Faith Ramirez, a Shelby native, now living in Corpus Christi.

“Maybe I was a little too nonchalant about it honestly,” said Chambers, “I was like ‘yeah it’s gonna be cold, there’s gonna be some snow. It’ll be fine.’”

They have seen snow. They have seen storms. This was different.

“Growing up in Michigan, you get used to it,” said Ramirez, “But you get used to coming into a place that’s insulated.”

Even if friends and family back home don’t see what the big deal is.

“If it’s 10° and you turn off the heat in your house for a couple days, it’s gonna get cold no matter where you’re at,” said Chambers.

Chambers and his family treated it as if they were camping to get by. They lost power for four days.

“There was a lot of snuggling and wearing lots of layers,” said Chambers, “Getting under lots of blankets and staying warm and kind of getting through.”

The issues in Texas weren’t so much the snow but the cold. Pipes burst. Power sources froze up. That lead to the outages and closures of almost everything without a generator.

“Up North, when we get hit with snow storms, somebody is able to drive to a Walmart and get a heater or anything like that food,” said Ramirez, “But here you couldn’t do that.”

“Unless you’re on a grid with like a hospital or other emergency service, you were pretty much in trouble,” said Chambers.

It was a perfect storm Texas was caught in and exposed weaknesses. As the temperatures rise this weekend, these native Michiganders hope their new home state prepares for the next one.

“It’s like things keep happening that they’re like, ‘yeah but this never happens,’” said Chambers, “Well if stuff is continuing to “never” happen, that means it is happening.”