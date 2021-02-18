NASA Rover Perseverance Attempts Hardest Mars Landing in Human History

After six and a half months in space, NASA’s rover Perseverance is about to touch down on Mars.

The rover will be landing in the Jezero Crater Thursday afternoon.

It’s job is to search for signs of ancient microbial life. The Martian crater is actually an ancient, dried up lake bed. On Twitter, NASA says Lake Salda in Turkey is giving them ideas of what to expect from the landing site.

The six wheeled SUV-styled vehicle is called Perseverance. It was first launched on July 31 and will be completing a 293-million mile journey.

The ship faces an extremely difficult landing, which you can watch live around 4 p.m. on 9&10 News plus with the VUit app. NASA says it’s the hardest landing in human history. The whole process takes about seven minutes, but it takes 11 minutes for a signal from perseverance to reach the NASA lab.

That means if there are any errors, they won’t know until after the rover has landed.