MTM On The Road: Students Start Bowling Team at Manistee Catholic Central

After discovering a passion for bowling, a group of students at Manistee Catholic Central started their own bowling team.

They put in the work to find teammates, a coach and even started participating in tournaments.

This year their team has doubled in size!

While COVID-19 has shortened their season, they’re still working hard at practice so they can make the most out of this season.

The co-ed team held their first home tournament this month at Striketown in Manistee.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are stepping into practice with them to pick up on some new skills and learn more about how their season is going.