Mt. Pleasant Police Arrest Suspect in Stabbing Case

Mt. Pleasant police arrested a man who they say stabbed a person in Mt. Pleasant early Thursday morning.

Mt. Pleasant police responded to an assault call at a house on Mt. Pleasant’s west side around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arriving, officers found a 31-year-old male with a stab wound. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Isabella County Jail.

Police say this was an isolated and targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.