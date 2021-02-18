Michigan Health Officials Report 888 New Coronavirus Cases, 85 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 888 new cases of the coronavirus and 85 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 578,091 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,273 COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 72 deaths identified during a vital records review.

As of Feb. 12, 517,991 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

