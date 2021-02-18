Michigan Attorney General Examining DTE’s Request to Increase Customer Gas Rates

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that she is intervening in DTE Gas Company’s recently filed customer rate increase case.

In a rate case filed Tuesday before the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE is requesting a $195 million annual increase in rates, which would represent an increase for residential customers of more than 11 percent.

Nessel and a group of expert witnesses will examine DTE’s request and will argue against any increases in costs that are not reasonable and tailored to provide benefits to DTE’s customers.

“My priority is making sure that all Michiganders are able to keep the heat on in their homes, which is crucially important during times of intense cold like we are currently experiencing,” Nessel said in a statement. “I understand that even small monthly increases in the cost of gas service can have a tremendous impact on a family’s budget, so my team and I will carefully examine all parts of DTE’s filing and recommend against any excessive or unnecessary requests.”

Nessel’s intervention in DTE’s Gas’s last rate case helped save customers $93.8 million. Since taking office, the Attorney General has helped saved Michigan consumers more than $1 billion by intervening in utility cases before the MPSC.