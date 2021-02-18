Married in the Mitten: Getting Vibrant, Bold & Staying Eco-Friendly with IndieGrow Flowers

When it comes to your wedding, floral designs are unique to the style you’re trying to portray. That’s why during Married in the Mitten we’re focusing on IndieGrow Flowers based in Benzie and Leelanau Counties.

Owner and florist, Alissa Thomson works with her clients to not only customize the look they want to convey but also prides her business on using all eco-friendly materials and designs.

Plus, Alissa shows us how bright, vibrant and bold statements from table settings to floral are hot trends for 2021 weddings and that it’s acceptable to step outside the box and get creative.

For more details on IndieGrow Flowers and Alissa’s recommendations and ideas, check out the video above.

