Hook & Hunting: 2021 Deer Regulations

The new 2021 deer regulations have been approved by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

Changes were made this year to make hunting regulations easier to understand and also to help manage Michigan’s deer herd.

One of the biggest changes this year is the creation of a universal antlerless deer license.

This allows hunters in the Lower Peninsula and portions of the Upper Peninsula to purchase the universal antlerless licenses without an application.

The DNR says these regulations should help get more hunters in the woods.

“This just makes it a little bit more flexible so anyone who’s getting into hunting can just go they can pick up an antlerless license before they head out to the woods it doesn’t need to be specific to the areas their hunting in,” said Rachel Leightner, Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator. “Especially with new hunters who maybe don’t have an established hunting location yet”

All the new regulations will be printed in the DNRs 2021 Hunting Digest this June.