Fake N-95 Masks Seized From Maryland Warehouse

In an ongoing investigation, federal agents seized 1 million counterfeit N-95 masks in a western Maryland Warehouse.

They found pallets full of the fake masks that were headed to workers on the frontline.

Federal investigators say China is the source of the fake masks and they were stamped with the 3M brand logo.

N-95 maker 3M says they have filed legal actions over fake masks in more than 20 states.

The Department of Homeland Security says they have seized more than 11 million counterfeit masks in five states over the last few weeks.

They have also notified 6,000 suspected victims in at least a dozen states.