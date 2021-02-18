Facebook Removes Australian News Stories After Government Proposes Legislation

Facebook is no longer letting Australians view news stories on its platform.

And Facebook users outside Australia will not be able to view stories from Australian news outlets.

The move comes after an Australian government commission proposed legislation that would force social media platforms to pay Australian news organizations for links shared on social media.

Australian officials blasted Facebook’s all or nothing stance saying restricting information is detrimental during a pandemic.

Google also announced on Thursday that it reached a deal with News Corp to pay for stories Google will run. News Corp owns Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, among other outlets.