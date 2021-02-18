Extreme Cold in Texas Causes Gas Prices to Rise Nationwide

The plunging temperatures in Texas are driving up gas prices nationwide, even all the way to Northern Michigan.

That has some people taking a look at their spending.

“When you see the price of gas go up it’s just frustrating because you’re like now I have to put more money towards that and less towards something else,” says Corinne Kornarska, who drove from Mount Pleasant to Traverse City.

She says the rising price at the pump is forcing her to make tough decisions.

Kornarska says, “I know multiple times I’ve gone to the gas station and I don’t fill up all the way. I only fill about half way just so I can save money for groceries.”

According to GasBuddy, the extreme cold froze a big chunk of production.

Now, the tech company expects gas prices to spike between 10 and 20 cents a gallon.

Head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, says, “The extremely cold weather unfortunately Shutdown about 20% of the entire nation’s refining capacity in the state of Texas and so that’s where this increase is likely coming from.”

The estimated 11 refineries partially shut down right now in Texas mean about 3.5 million fewer barrels of gas.

But De Haan says fluctuation is normal.

“There’s still factors that will likely drive prices up but at least the cold weather should not be a factors longer than a few more weeks,” said De Haan.

Either way, people are planning ahead.

Traverse City community member, Tom Snider says, “I’m hoping that they don’t go a lot higher but I’m kind of expecting that there’s a lot of reasons to think that they will.”

GasBuddy says that they expect the most drastic increases to happen within the next 1-3 weeks.