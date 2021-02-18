Elk Rapids’ Downtown Marina Gets New Owners

The Elk Rapids’ downtown marina is getting an upgrade thanks to their new owners.

Over the summer 9&10 News told you that Elk Rapids’ downtown marina was up for sale after the previous owner had owned it since 1984. Now it’s been sold to new owners, and they have big plans to update this marina.

The new owners, Susie and Lewis Cooper, bought the marina on January 29.

They plan to open a full service pro shop, add 10 new boat slips, new docks, and put in a green area with space for a food truck.

They also changed the name of the marina from Elk River Marina to Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake.

The Coopers will also sell boats through a partnership with Tommy’s Boats, and are adding some new boats to their rental fleet.

Susie Cooper says the community has been very welcoming, and are excited for the new changes they’re bringing to the marina.

“I think our overall goal is to bring Elk Rapids Marina up to the standards that Elk Rapids deserves,” she said. “Our number one priority would be giving families a safe and wonderful spot to make memories.”

Not everything will be done for the opening of the marina in summer 2021, but the Coopers hope to have at least water access available for boaters.