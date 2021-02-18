Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Four Ingredient Pizza Bake
Our chief photojournalist Derrick Larr is a wiz with his camera but is clueless in the kitchen.
Luckily, his wonderful (and very patient) wife Shannon is there to help! They are back in the Heritage House kitchen cooking up an easy pizza bake sure to please any size family.
Watch the video above to see the adventure that is their time in the kitchen together.
The Larr’s Four Ingredient Pizza Bake
Ingredients
- 2 pouches Bisquick Complete buttermilk biscuit mix 1 (7.5 oz each)
- 1 cup water
- 1 jar pizza sauce (14 oz)
- 1 package sliced pepperoni (8 oz)
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz)
Instructions
- Heat oven to 375F. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix and water until soft dough forms. Drop half of dough by spoonfuls evenly in the bottom of the baking dish (dough will not completely cover the bottom of dish).
- Drizzle about 1 cup pizza sauce over dough. Arrange 1/2 of the pepperoni slices evenly over the sauce. Top with 1 cup of cheese. Repeat layers with remaining dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, and cheese.
- Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into squares to serve.