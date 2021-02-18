Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Four Ingredient Pizza Bake

Our chief photojournalist Derrick Larr is a wiz with his camera but is clueless in the kitchen.

Luckily, his wonderful (and very patient) wife Shannon is there to help! They are back in the Heritage House kitchen cooking up an easy pizza bake sure to please any size family.

Watch the video above to see the adventure that is their time in the kitchen together.

The Larr’s Four Ingredient Pizza Bake

Ingredients

2 pouches Bisquick Complete buttermilk biscuit mix 1 (7.5 oz each)

1 cup water

1 jar pizza sauce (14 oz)

1 package sliced pepperoni (8 oz)

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz)

Instructions